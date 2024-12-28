Palestinian Resistances Carry out Martyrdom Operation Killing Israeli Soldiers in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, announced that it had carried out a complex operation east of the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, Palestine Chronicle reported.

The announcement coincided with a statement from the Israeli military, which confirmed the death of two officials and the injury of several others.

According to Al-Qassam, one of its fighters carried out a “martyrdom operation,” collecting explosives near an Israeli unit of five soldiers, attacking and wounding members of the force.

The group also reported that its fighters managed to target and shoot two Israeli soldiers who were part of a force advancing towards Tal al-Zaatar. The unit was then attacked with Israeli-made hand grenades.

In a separate statement, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, claimed responsibility for sending an Israeli military vehicle during the raid south of the Return Towers in Beit Hanoun.

In addition, the Martyr Omar Al-Qasim Brigades, the military wing of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP), announced that it had targeted the command and control headquarters of the Israeli occupation army in the Netzarim axis in the central Gaza Strip with mortar shells. (T/RE1/P2)

