Palestinian Resistance in Gaza Continue to Confront Israeli Occupation Forces

Gaza, MINA – For the 402nd consecutive day, Palestinian resistance groups continued to confront the Israeli occupation forces in Gaza, especially in the northern region, Palestine Chronicle reports.

On Monday, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, targeted an Israeli Merkava 4 tank with a Tandom shell in the Saftawi area, west of the Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of Islamic Jihad, announced that it had targeted with a Tandom shell an Israeli Merkava tank penetrating into the Al-Tawba area in the center of the Jabaliya refugee camp.

“We targeted a zionist Merkava tank that penetrated the Al-Tawbah area in the middle of Jabalia camp with a tandem shell,” said Al-Quds Brigades in a statement.

For their part, Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades confirmed the targeting of an Israeli military vehicle with an anti-armor shell in the center of Jabaliya camp.

The group also shelled, in conjunction with the Martyr Abdul Qader al-Husseini Brigades, the command and control headquarters of the Israeli occupation in the Netzarim axis with 107 rockets and high-caliber mortars.

The operation was carried out to “coincide with the 20th anniversary of the martyrdom of Commander Yasser Arafat,” the group, which is the armed wing of the Fatah movement, said in a statement.

Additionally, the Mujahideen Brigades published video scenes of the targeting of an Israeli occupation command and control headquarters in the Netzarim axis with Haseb 111 rockets.

Israeli media, citing the spokesman for the Israeli occupation army, on Monday, said that an officer, a team leader in the Eilat Luther unit, was killed during battles in the northern Gaza Strip.

In addition to the officer, the Israeli media reported that four others were killed by a rocket-propelled grenade in Jabaliya. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)