Palestinian Resistance Finds Israeli Spy Devices in Gaza Hospital

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian resistance security agency on Wednesday seized Israeli spy devices in a hospital in Gaza City, Palinfo reported.

A security official said that the Israeli occupation seeks to target Palestinian medical facilities and the health sector, similar to what happened in Al-Shifa Hospital and other health facilities in northern Gaza.

A security official revealed that he received information from a citizen stating that there was an abnormal “building stone” in one of the hospitals in Gaza, which was previously stormed by Israeli forces.

After inspecting the room, it was discovered that the “building stone” had been specially reshaped to hide a spy device connected to another device inside the hospital’s perimeter, which was equipped with a hidden camera.

The resistance security official appreciated the important role played by the citizen in exposing the spy network.

The Al-Hares (Guard) security platform previously warned Palestinians in the Gaza Strip about spy devices dropped in various neighborhoods by the Israeli military. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)