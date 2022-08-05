Palestinian Resistance Factions: Israeli Crime Will Not Go Unpunished

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian resistance factions mourned, on Friday evening, the martyr Tayseer Al-Jabari, the commander of the Al-Quds Brigades in the northern region of the Gaza Strip, and the Palestinian martyrs who rose during Israeli bombing operations this evening, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

The factions stressed, in a statement, that “the crime of assassinating the leader, al-Jabari, will not go unpunished, and the united resistance will remain the spearhead in the face of the occupation’s crimes and criminal schemes.”

They stressed that “the occupation’s attempts to export its internal crises at the expense of Palestinian blood to serve its political agenda will not succeed.”

The facions said, “We affirm that the occupation is the one that started the aggression against our people, so it bears full responsibility for the consequences of this crime, and the resistance factions are able to confuse all Zionist accounts and impose rules of engagement.” (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)