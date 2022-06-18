Palestinian Resistance Factions Condemn An-Najah University’s Security Attack on Its Students

Nablus, MINA – The Palestinian resistance factions condemned the attack by the PA security forces against the students of An-Najah University in Nablus and the released prisoner, Dr. Nasser Al-Din Al-Shaer, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine.

The resistance factions said in a press statement that “the sinful attack that took place at An-Najah University on students is a serious infringement on the freedoms and rights of students and expresses the extent of the chaos that the West Bank is experiencing by the security services of the Palestinian Authority.”

They added, “We strongly condemn the assault by the thugs of the PA security on Dr. Nasser Al-Din Al-Shaer,” stressing that this attack is nationally and morally rejected. The university administration bears full responsibility for its repercussions.

The factions continued, “The thugs of the security services assaulting against male and female students by shooting bullets, spraying them with gas and dragging them, as the occupation does to break the will of our people in the West Bank, exposes that they are two sides of the same coin.”

They stressed that the state of chaos at An-Najah University turns the university into an arena for arrogance, abuse and suppression of freedoms, and not a university for education and morals.

The Palestinian resistance factions demanded the formation of an investigation committee and taking legal measures against those who are proven to be involved in assaulting students, in a way that guarantees the students’ right to expression and free union work.

On Tuesday, a number of An-Najah University students were injured, as a result of the university’s security suppression on a peaceful student protest inside the university calling for a safe environment for students.

The attack on An-Najah University students in Nablus led to a wide wave of condemnation and denunciation of what was described as the crime and shame that call for a radical treatment, and the accountability of those responsible.

The student movement at An-Najah University announced that it would soon start a campaign to “withdraw your file from the university”, inviting students to withdraw their files from it, denouncing the policy of repression and abuse that An-Najah University is witnessing. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)