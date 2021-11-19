Palestinian Prisoner Ends 103-Day Hunger Strike After Israel Cancels His Administrative Detention

Nazareth, MINA – The prisoner Alaa Al-Araj ended today his hunger strike after a battle with the Israeli occupation that lasted 103 days, forcing it to cancel the administrative detention order against him.

The Prisoners Information Office announced that the prisoner, engineer Alaa Al-Araj, ended his hunger strike, which lasted 103 days, after canceling his administrative detention, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

It is noteworthy that Al-Araj (34 years), from Tulkarm, a civil engineer, is in the Ramle Clinic prison. He has been arrested several times since 2013, including administrative detentions.

During his previous detention periods, he lost his father, and his only child was born while he was in prison, and the occupation authorities re-arrested him on June 30, 2021, and issued an administrative detention order against him for a period of 6 months.

In the same context, 4 prisoners are continuing their open hunger strike in the occupation prisons, rejecting their administrative detention. They are, Kayed Al-Fasfous, who has been on strike for 128 days, Hisham Abu Hawash, who has been on strike for 94 days, Ayyad Al Harimi, who has been on strike for 58 days, and Luay Al Ashkar, who has been on strike for 41 days.

Meanwhile, three other prisoners have continued their open hunger strike in solidarity with their striking companions. They are Ratib Abdul Latif Hraibat, 41 days, Hussam Ali Al Qawasmi, 14 days, and Abdel Aziz Marei, nine days.

In related context, Last week, the prisoner Miqdad Al-Qawasmi won his freedom after 113 days of an open hunger strike, as he ended his strike after an agreement to release him in February 2022.

Simultaneously, four prisoners have refrained from taking the drug for nearly 63 days, in reject of the administrative detention. They are: Ayed Doudin, Ahmed Abu Sundus, Yasser Badrasawy, and Youssef Qazzaz.

It’s noteworthy that the number of Palestinian prisoners in the Israeli Jails until the end of October is about 4,650, including 34 female prisoners, 160 minors, and about 500 administrative detainees, according to Palestinian data. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)