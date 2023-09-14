Palestinian PM Stresses Partnership with the EU

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Wednesday stressed the partnership between the European Union and its member states with Palestine, appreciating Europe’s firm position in support of the two-state solution and its commitment to international law, justice, peace and human rights.

This came during his meeting in his office in Ramallah with the new European Union Representative to the State of Palestine, Alexandre Stutzmann, WAFA reported.

The Prime Minister said his government will provide all assistance to the European representative to facilitate his work in a way that contributes to strengthening the European-Palestinian dialogue at all levels and coordinate European support for the development agenda in accordance with the Palestinian national priorities.

Shtayyeh pointed out the importance of pressuring Israel to allow elections to be held in all the Palestinian territories, including Jerusalem, as it is an existential issue for the future of Palestine and the Palestinian people.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)