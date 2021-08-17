Palestinian PM Demands International Protection for Palestinians Under Israeli Occupation

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Monday condemned the Israeli army killing of four young Palestinians in the northern West Bank city of Jenin and demanded an international protection for the Palestinian people living under illegal Israeli occupation.

He called on the United Nations and international humanitarian organizations to condemn this “outrageous crime” and provide international protection to the Palestinian people in light of the Israeli escalation in the murder that targets Palestinian youths and children, WAFA reported.

Shtayyeh warned against the repercussion of the Israeli policies of murder, ethnic cleansing, demolition of homes, and appropriation of land and property, which has escalated in recent times.

He said these matters will be raised with the International Criminal Court in The Hague to add them to the documentation of Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)