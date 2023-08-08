Palestinian PM Calls on US to Recognize Palestine During Meeting US Congress Members

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh Monday met with a delegation of members of the US Congress, which included 22 members of the Democratic Party, headed by Senator Hakeem Jeffries, leader of the Democratic Caucus in the House of Representatives, in his office in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

The meeting discussed ways to revive the political process and the role of the US Congress in protecting the two-state solution, as the Prime Minister called on Congress to vote in favor of recognizing the State of Palestine, WAFA reported.

The Prime Minister affirmed that Israel violates international law on a daily basis through killing, storming and building settlement, stressing that this causes the systematic destruction of the two-state solution.

He said that the continuation of the fait accompli will lead to a slide towards one state with an apartheid regime in reality, laws and legislation, especially in light of the Palestinians’ superiority over the Jews in terms of numbers in the 1948-occupied territories.

Shtayyeh called on Congress to pressure Israel to allow holding of Palestinian elections, including Jerusalem, in accordance with the signed agreements, considering that Israel’s failure to allow this is an attempt to fight Palestinian democracy.

The PM also demanded that the US administration’s condemnation of settlements be translated into deterrent measures that protect the two-state solution from Israel.

On the other hand, the Prime Minister called on members of Congress to push for amending laws and regulations that target the Palestinian Authority and the Palestine Liberation Organization and link them to terrorism.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)