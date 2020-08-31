Palestinian Ministry of Education to Istablish Al-Qarara School

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian Ministry of Education, through the General Administration of Buildings, has received a project for the construction and finishing of the Al-Qarara Secondary School for Boys in the Khan Yunis Education Directorate.

The project will be supported by the Joint Funding Fund JFA, which includes: (Germany, Finland, Ireland and Norway ), As the total cost of the project reached one million and 590 thousand dollars witj inclusive of furniture and appliances.

The ministry stated in its statement on Monday, that the school consists of 24 classrooms, administrative rooms, specialized laboratories, a multi-purpose hall, cultivated green areas, squares and facilities, and it accommodates about 960 students. Thua quoted from Wafa.

She noted that the design of the project took into account all the requirements and standards of sustainable green construction. The Ministry seeks to always strengthen in its projects, in a way that contributes to providing quality education within a comfortable and attractive school environment.

The Minister of Education, Marwan Awartani, confirmed that the construction of this school comes as a continuation of the efforts made by the ministry to enhance support for the educational process and improve the school infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, and a commitment from the ministry to provide quality education, in a way that contributes to providing an attractive and stimulating school environment for students and solve the problem of overcrowding in the classrooms .

He stressed that the ministry will continue building model schools to serve education in the Gaza Strip and all of Palestine, pointing out that the work of building five new schools and expanding two schools in the Gaza Strip has been received, so that all of them include 141 classrooms and facilities. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)