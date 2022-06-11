Palestinian Martyr and Nine Israelis Wounded in 86 Confrontations in West Bank last week

West Bank, MINA – Last week, the West Bank witnessed many confrontations with the occupation forces, which led to the murder of a Palestinian young man and the injury of a number of Israeli soldiers and settlers.

According to MINA’s Contributor in Palestine, during the week, a Palestinian young man was killed by Israeli bullets, nine soldiers and settlers were wounded, while 86 confrontations, eight shooting attacks, and 17 throwing explosive devices, Molotov cocktails, and firecrackers were observed in several areas.

Yesterday, Friday, 18 confrontations outbroke between Palestinians and the occupation forces in Qalqilya, Nablus, Jenin, Hebron, Ramallah, and Jerusalem.

On Thursday, Mahmoud Fayez Abu Ayhour (27 years old) was shot dead by the occupation forces in Halhul, north of Hebron.

12 confrontations were reported in Nablus, Jenin, Hebron, Ramallah, Qalqilya, and Bethlehem.

Palestinian resistance fighters carried out three shooting attacks targeting the occupation in the city of Nablus, the town of Tammun, and the settlement of Netiv Hasara.

An Israeli settler was wounded by Palestinian gunfire towards the settlement of “Netiv Hasara”, while a female settler was hit with stones near the village of Aboud in Ramallah.

On Wednesday, 11 confrontations took place in Jerusalem, Hebron, Ramallah, Bethlehem, Tulkarm, Bethlehem, Salfit, Nablus and Jericho.

On Tuesday, 15 confrontations with the occupation forces outbroke in Jerusalem, Ramallah, Bethlehem, Nablus, and Qalqilya.

Three Israeli settlers were injured by stones near the “Eli” settlement, which is built on Nablus lands, and near the town of Anata in occupied Jerusalem.

On Monday, 15 points of confrontations were reported in Jerusalem, Hebron, Ramallah, Nablus, Tubas and Qalqilya.

A settler was injured by stones thrown near the “Ofra” settlement, explosive devices were thrown at the occupation forces near Aboud village, Ramallah district, and firecrackers were thrown during confrontations in Silwan and Al-Isawiya.

On Sunday, 11 confrontations were observed in Jerusalem, Hebron, Ramallah, Nablus, Jenin, and Qalqilya.

On Saturday, at the beginning of the week, 4 confrontations were scored in Jerusalem, Hebron, and Jenin. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)