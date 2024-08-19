Confrontations with Israeli Army in Nablus, Four Palestinians Injured

Nablus, MINA – Four Palestinians were injured on Monday by Israeli forces in the northern occupied West Bank, according to witnesses as reported by Anadolu Agency.

Israeli troops entered Nablus city, causing clashes and armed confrontations with Palestinians, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that the raid in Nablus resulted in gunshot wounds, including a critical injury to the head and abdomen, but it is unclear how many of the four were injured with bullet wounds.

It said all the injured were transported to a hospital for treatment.

According to eyewitnesses, Israeli forces surrounded a house and arrested the residents before withdrawing.

Earlier on Monday, the Israeli army conducted a series of raids across the West Bank, including in the cities of Qalqilya, Hebron, Bethlehem, Ramallah, and Al-Bireh, targeting several towns and arresting several Palestinians, including a former woman detainee, according to witnesses.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip that has killed nearly 40,100 people since October 7, 2023.

At least 632 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 5,400 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry. (T/RE1/P2)

