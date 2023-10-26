Palestinian Journalist, Child Killed in Gaza by Israeli Airstrikes

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian journalist Duaa Sharaf and her child were killed in the early hours of Thursday after Israeli jets bombed her house in Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reports.

The Palestinian WAFA news agency reported that multiple missiles were fired at a residence in the az-Zawayda area in the central Gaza Strip, resulting in their death.

In a Telegram post, Voice of Al-Aqsa Radio confirmed the death of Sharaf, who was a presenter at the station.

At least 22 Palestinian journalists have been killed by Israeli attacks in Gaza since October 7. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)