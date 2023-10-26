Select Language

Latest
-32 min. agoUN: Gaza Health Ministry Death Tolls in Earlier Conflicts  Credible
-17 min. agoMinister of Health: We Reject US’ Refusal Number of Palestinians Killed
2 hours agoUN: Israel ‘Clearly’ Opposes Aid Deliveries on Northern Gaza
2 hours agoAfrican Union Fully Supports UN Chief's Position on Palestine
2 hours agoPalestine UN Envoy Urges International Community to Act as Gaza Remains Under Israeli Bombs
Slideshow

Palestinian Journalist, Child Killed in Gaza by Israeli Airstrikes

Israel Airstrikes (Ilustration)

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian journalist Duaa Sharaf and her child were killed in the early hours of Thursday after Israeli jets bombed her house in Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reports.

The Palestinian WAFA news agency reported that multiple missiles were fired at a residence in the az-Zawayda area in the central Gaza Strip, resulting in their death.

In a Telegram post, Voice of Al-Aqsa Radio confirmed the death of Sharaf, who was a presenter at the station.

At least 22 Palestinian journalists have been killed by Israeli attacks in Gaza since October 7. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

 

Also Read:  Israeli Navy Chase, Targets Gaza Fishermen
Tags:
Related news