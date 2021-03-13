Palestinian Hospital Runs Out of Beds for Covid-19 Patients

Ramallah, MINA – The Government Hospital in Ramallah is experiencing a shortage of beds and intensive care units for Covid-19 patients.

Dozens of Coronavirus patients are forced to receive treatment in the hospital corridors, as quoted by Anadolu Agency on Saturday.

Hani Safi, who accompanied her mother to be treated for Covid-19, said there were no beds available for her mother in the intensive care unit and that she currently lives in the corridor, connected only to a breathing apparatus.

“My mother is waiting for death in front of us, there is no place for her treatment and we failed to take her to another hospital,” Safi told Anadolu Agency.

Meanwhile, the hospital’s director Ahmad al-Beitawi said the situation was getting more difficult and unable to accept additional patients.

“The number of patients exceeds the hospital capacity, especially the oxygen generator capacity,” said al-Beitawi.

He added that there are plans in the next two weeks to establish a field hospital because the hospital only has a capacity to treat 100 patients.

The Palestinian government has imposed new restrictions since February 27, including the closure of schools and universities, and restrictions on movement between cities.

The number of cases of coronavirus infection in Palestine has reached 230,356, including 2,445 deaths and 205,708 who have recovered. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)