Palestinian Health Ministry Denies Receipt of Covid-19 Vaccine from Israel

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Health Ministry on Friday categorically denied the receipt of dozens of doses of Covid-19 vaccine from Israel, WAFA reported.

The Ministry described Israeli media reports that Israel has transferred dozens of coronavirus vaccine to the Palestinian Authority at the start of the week as “groundless rumors”.

It affirmed that it has contacted many partners to purchase the vaccine as the government was vigorously seeking to obtain approved Covid-19 vaccines from the World Health Organization.

The Israeli media reports did not specify which brand of the vaccine had been allegedly transferred. While Israel is currently administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shot to its citizens, the Palestinian Health Ministry has declared that it would find it difficult to store the vaccine in the requisite subzero conditions.

The Health Ministry has also declared that its intention to purchase millions of doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)