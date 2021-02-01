Palestinian Fighters Shoot Down Israeli Drones in Northern Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian fighters on Sunday night managed to shoot down an Israeli drone in the northern Gaza Strip.

Al Quds Press source in Gaza reported that the drone was shot down in the area around the Beit Hanoun Eser crossing.

According to Hebrew Channel 13, the Israeli army admitted that its drone was shot down during their activities near the northern Gaza Strip.

“There is no fear of information leakage, and we are now investigating the cause of the downing of the drone,” the army statement said.

The Hebrew channel added that the Israeli army detected the development of the resistance organizations in the Gaza Strip to disrupt the activities of the army.

Typically, occupying troops used this type of aircraft for intelligence gathering, aerial photography and surveys, and fire.

Palestinian fighters shot down numerous Israeli drones over the past few months, of various types, and were able to control them. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)