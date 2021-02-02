Gaza Fighters Shoot Down Israeli Drones

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian fighters on Tuesday shoot down an Israeli drone in the southern Gaza Strip, for the second time in two days.

A Quds Press correspondent reported, “Palestinian fighters managed to shoot down an Israeli drone flying in the sky east of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.”

The fighters arrived at the crash site and took control of it, the report continued.

The Israeli military said in a statement published on its Twitter account, “During the recent Israeli military operation, a drone did crash in the southern Gaza Strip but there is no concern about information leakage, ”he claims.

Amir Bukhbout, a military correspondent, said this was the third Israeli drone shot down in a week, two in Gaza and one in Lebanon. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)