Palestinian Factions Call PA to Stop Security Coordination with Israeli in Response Murder of 5 Palestinians

Gaza, MINA – The blood of the martyrs will not be in vain, and the authority must stop security coordination with the occupation

The Palestinian factions confirmed that the blood of the four martyrs who were murdered by the occupation forces in the cities of Jerusalem and Jenin today, Sunday, “will not be in vain,” calling on the Palestinian Authority to stop security coordination with the occupation, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

The Hamas movement confirmed that the blood of the martyrs will not be in vain and that the Palestinian people will remain at the forefront to confront the occupation until it is defeated from our land.

“The crime of the Zionist entity against the martyrs of Jerusalem and Jenin will not break the will of our Palestinian people to continue their resistance until the Zionists are swept off our land,” Hamas said. It stressed that the resistance and its approach will remain the only way to liberate the land and purify the sanctities.

For its part, the Popular Front movement mourned the martyrs of Jenin and Jerusalem, considering that “the continuation of the Zionist occupation in storming Palestinian cities, towns and camps and carrying out its crimes against our people, calls us to greater solidarity and unity, and to move to the fields of open confrontation with the occupation throughout the occupied land.”

It stressed that “faithfulness to the blood of the martyrs requires a quick move to a pluralistic national unity based on a unified national struggle program for our people, and the rebuilding of our national institutions on national basis that resists the existence of the occupation on any part of the land of Palestine.”

The Islamic Jihad statement stated that “these crimes targeting the escalating resistance in the West Bank will not succeed in limiting the national and public action, but rather it will increase the Palestinian resistance until the occupation is defeated and the Palestinian people obtain their legitimate rights.”

The Democratic Front said that responding to the crimes of the occupation requires the Palestinian Authority to leave the Oslo agreement, stop security coordination, and confront the occupation’s arrogance in our cities, villages and camps.

It stressed the necessity of return to the path of national unity that ensures the awakening of the elements of the Palestinian people’s strength and the formation of the unified national leadership.

The Palestinian factions also mourned the martyrs of Jenin and Jerusalem, calling for an escalation of the confrontation with the occupation until it ends from the entire Palestinian lands.

It’s noteworthy that five Palestinians were killed at dawn on Sunday, by the Israeli occupation forces, during massive campaign of arrests carried out by the occupation in the West Bank and the occupied Jerusalem. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)