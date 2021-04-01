Palestinian Election Commission Announces the Closing of Candidacy with 36 Lists

Ramallah, MINA – The Central Elections Committee announced the end of the candidacy period for the Legislative Council elections, which lasted from the morning of 20 March until the evening of March 31. Wafa reported.

The committee stated in a press release that the total number of candidacy applications received reached 36 lists, of which the committee has accepted to date 13 applications and delivered them acceptance notices, while the remaining applications will be studied during the coming days.

The Election Commission indicated that it will announce the initial disclosure of the names of the lists and candidates on the sixth of next April, in order for citizens to see them and to submit objections to the committee regarding the names of the lists and candidates.

It is noteworthy that voting in the 2021 Palestinian Legislative Council elections will take place on May 22nd. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)