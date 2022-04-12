Palestinian Died Succumbed to His Injury by Israeli Forces Shots in Jenin

Jenin, MINA – A Palestinian died on Monday, succumbed to his injury by by the Israeli forces shots, on Sunday, in the northern occupied West Bank.

Palestinian medical sources said that the young man, Muhammad Zakarna, 17, from Jenin, died of being shot by the Israeli army, yesterday, Sunday, during the Israeli storming of the eastern neighborhood of Jenin, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reports.

The source indicated that Zakarna had been shot in the stomach, and he underwent several operations at Al-Razi Hospital in the city.

It is noteworthy that the city of Jenin and its camp have witnessed incursions by the Israeli occupation forces since last Friday, after a resident of the camp carried out a shooting attack, Thursday, in Tel Aviv, which resulted in the killing of 3 Israeli settlers. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)