Palestinian Detainee in Israeli Jails Continues Hunger Strike for 9th Day

Nablus, MINA – Palestinian detainee in Israeli jails Sebaa Munir Al-Titi has continued Wednesday his open-ended hunger strike for the 9th day in a row in protest against his illegal administrative detention without charge or trial, MINA Contributor in Palestine reports.

In a statement, the Palestinian Prisoner Club clarified that the Palestinian detainee Al-Titi 33-year-old from Balata refugee camp in Nablus had been detained since the 10th of last April.

Israeli occupation prisons administration had transferred Al-Titi to solitary confinement on 2ed October, claiming that his detained sister Aseel Al-Titi confronted an Israeli prisoner during his visit to Raymond prison.

The Israeli occupation has escalated its administrative detention policy against Palestinians as the number of administrative detainees currently exceeds 760, including minors, women, and the elderly, the Palestinian Prisoners Commission stated.

The Commission added that 80 percent of the administrative detainees are former prisoners who spent years in the prisons most were administrative detentions.

Israel’s illegal policy of administrative detention is a pre-emptive measure that allows the detention of Palestinians without charge or trial for lengthy periods of time based on disclosed allegations that even a detainee’s lawyer is barred from viewing.

Palestinian detainees have constantly resorted to hunger strikes as a method to oppose their administrative detention, demanding an end to this illegal policy that violates international law and Human rights accords. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)