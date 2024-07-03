Palestinian Death Toll Reaches to 37,925 in Israeli Ongoing Attacks in Gaza 

Gaza, MINA – At least 25 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, pushing up the overall death toll to 37,925 since October 7, 2023 the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said on Tuesday, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

A ministry statement added that some 87,141 other people have been injured in the onslaught.

“Israeli forces killed 25 people and injured 81 others in three ‘massacres’ against families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023 attack by Palestinian group Hamas.

Over eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)