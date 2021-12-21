Palestine Wins Third Bronze Medal in Asian Karate Championship

Select Language

Almaty, MINA – Palestine succeeded in adding three bronze medals at the Asian Karate Championships in Almaty, the capital of Kazakhstan on Monday.

Hala al-Qadi won a bronze medal at the women’s Under-21s-61 kg kumite at the Asian Karate Championships in Almaty, bringing Palestine’s total bronze medals to three, WAFA reported.

Seven Palestinian junior athletes participate in the 19th edition of the championships for juniors -and 17th for Under-21s and adults- in Almaty, December 18-22.

More than 400 athletes from 23 countries take part in this Championship. (T/RE1)

