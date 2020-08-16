Palestine Trade Unions Condemn American-Israeli-Emirate Tripartite Declaration

Ramallah, MINA – The Secretary-General of Palestinian Trade Unions, Shaher Saad, condemned the American-Israeli-Emirati tripartite declaration, and the normalization of relations between the Israeli occupation state and the UAE.

Saad said in a statement that the UAE, which is thousands of kilometers away from the Israeli occupation state, has sold itself free of charge, and it is not obliged to take such a step because it does not increase its balance except for the loss and the evident disappointment of the Arab and Islamic nations, WAFA reported.

Saad added that this normalization gave the occupying state the cover that it needed to annex the Palestinian lands, and violate the sanctity of religious sanctities, especially the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque.

He explained that the Emirati move is a deliberate destruction of the Arab Peace Initiative, the decisions of the Arab and Islamic summits, and international legitimacy, which form the basis for resolving the Arab-Israeli conflict because peace can only be achieved through the complete end of the Israeli occupation to the Palestinian territories.

“The tripartite agreement is considered an aggression against our Palestinian people and a neglect of Palestinian rights and sanctities, mainly Jerusalem and the independent Palestinian state according to the borders of June 4, 1967,” said the statement.

Saad also called on the Free Arabs to reject the UAE’s decision to normalize its relations with the Israeli occupation state, because it represents a betrayal of Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa and the Palestinian cause, and a recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The Union demanded that the UAE immediately withdraw from this disgraceful peace accord, and to stop using the Palestinian cause as a cover for its despicable actions.

Saad finally stressed that the Palestinian people have a legitimate leadership and a well-known address, which is the Palestine Liberation Organization, led by President Mahmoud Abbas, and everyone who claims concern for the cause of our people must coordinate their efforts with the only legitimate representative of our people so that their endeavors would be acceptable.(T/R3/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)