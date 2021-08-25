Palestine to Harvest More Than 12 Thousand Tons of Dates

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Agriculture Minister Riyad Attari received a report from the national team on Tuesday that the estimated number of dates harvested for the 2021 season is around 2,250 tons, including 11,870 tons of the Majhool or Mjool type.

The national team noted that the harvest was obtained from 257,000 date palm trees that bore fruit in the plantations of Jericho, Jordan Valley, Tubas and Nablus, as quoted from Wafa on Wednesday.

Attari stressed the report is an important note, given the serious threat from the Israeli occupation authorities and settlers.

The report was also made in order to develop the agricultural sector, combat smuggling and protect national products.

Like Indonesia, since 2019, Jakarta has abolished import duties for two imported commodities from Palestine, namely dates and olive oil.

This step is a form of support for closer relations between the two countries. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)