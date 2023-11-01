Palestine Solidarity Month Held By AWG Starts from Today

Jakarta, MINA – The humanitarian organization that focuses on defending Palestine, Aqsa Working Group (AWG) collaborates with the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR RI) Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Agency (BKSAP) to hold the opening of the 2023 Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP) in Special Committee Room B, Nusantara Building ll DPR RI, Jakarta, today on Wednesday.

The symbolic opening of the BSP was carried out by the Chairman of the DPR RI BKSAP, Dr. H. Fadli Zon, with remarks from Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur as AWG Trustee and the Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia Dr Zuhair Al Shun, and attended by several ambassadors from friendly countries, and around 100 participants from members of the Council, MUI Leaders, Islamic Organizations, Humanitarian Institutions, students and mass media.

The prominent poet Taufik Ismail appeared reading his poem “Palestine How Can I Forget You”.

The BSP Opening Ceremony was equipped with a Focus Group Discussion (FGD) with various Non-Government Organizations (NGOs) at home and abroad, as well as presenting national figures who care about Palestine. Among them are AWG Advisor Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur, Chair of MUI for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prof. Dr. Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim, Chairman of the DPR RI Bilateral Cooperation Group (GKSB) for Palestine Dr. H. Syahrul Aidi Maazat, Chair of the MER-C Presidium dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad, Chair of the AWG Presidium Ir. Nur Ikhwan Abadi, and Chairman of the Maemuna Center (Mae-C) Onny Firyanti Hamidi.

“Palestine Solidarity Month is a momentum to prove that the Indonesian people are always with the Palestinian people in any condition, especially in the current situation of the Gaza war,” said Rifa Berliana Arifin, Chair of the 2023 BSP Committee.

This year’s BSP raised the main theme of “Moving Together to Reject the Division of the Al Aqsa Mosque”, with various activities throughout November in Jakarta and throughout Indonesia as well as several pro-Palestinian countries in the world.

The series of events for this third year of BSP include the Aqsa Festival, Al-Quds Region, Sarasehan, Photo Exhibition, Millennial Peacemaker Forum Talkshow, Football Competition, Al-Aqsa Love Cycling, Indonesian and Palestinian Flag Raising on Mountain Tops, Flag Raising at Mosques , as well as Social Service.

The organizer of BSP, Aqsa Working Group (AWG) is a humanitarian organization that was formed in order to accommodate and manage the efforts of Muslims to liberate the Al-Aqsa Mosque and help the struggle of the Palestinian people.

AWG was founded by components of the community who attended the Al-Aqsa International Conference which was held in Jakarta, 20 Sha’ban 1429 H. / 21 August 2008 M. The Al-Aqsa International Conference was initiated by H. Muhyiddin Hamidy, Imaam Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah).

In distributing donations, the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) is committed to distributing 100 percent of its fundraising proceeds without deducting operational costs. Operational costs are obtained, among others, from specific operational donors and business units, such as book publishing, procurement of scarves and other accessories, as well as other businesses.

Direct distribution of aid is channeled through the AWG Palestine Bureau, based in the Gaza Strip, among which what has been implemented is assistance for basic foodstuffs, cash, winter assistance, distribution of zakat and qurban, Ramadan alms, and so on.

Philanthropists who wish to entrust their donations to be distributed directly to Palestinians, especially in the current very urgent situation when the Israeli occupation forces are indiscriminately attacking the Gaza Strip, can go through BSI Bank Account Number 7203236594 in the name of Aqsa Working Group, with Contact Person 0812-1111- 8512 (Mrs. Nita). (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)