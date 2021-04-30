Palestine Postpones Elections until East Jerusalemites Allowed

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian leadership and the factions of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) unanimously decided last night to postpone the holding of the Palestinian national elections until the people of occupied East Jerusalem are allowed to participate by the Israeli occupation authorities.

The final communique of the leadership meeting in Ramallah, read by President Mahmoud Abbas, said, “We have made great efforts with the international community in order to oblige the occupying state to hold the elections in Jerusalem, but these efforts have so far been rejected.”

“In the face of this difficult situation, we decided to postpone the holding the legislative elections until we guarantee the participation of the people of Jerusalem in these elections. There will be no compromise on Jerusalem, nor for the right of our people in Jerusalem to exercise their democratic right,” added the communique as quoted from Wafa.

In his final statement, the President urged the international community to continue to pressure Israel to stop its aggressive policies and put an end to Israel’s failure to meet its obligations under the signed agreements, including the right of the Palestinian people in Jerusalem to participate in the elections.

He affirmed commitment to strengthening national unity, ending the division, achieving reconciliation, continuing peaceful popular resistance, and forming a national unity government that adheres to international resolutions, as well as working to strengthen the PLO and its institutions. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)