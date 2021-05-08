Saudi Arabia Cindemns Israeli Actions to Expel Jerusalemites

Riyadh, MINA – The government of Saudi Arabia condemns and rejects Israeli actions to expel Palestinians from their homes in Jerusalem and impose Israeli sovereignty on them.

In a statement on Saturday morning, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Kingdom condemns all unilateral actions, violations of international resolutions, and anything that could undermine the chances of continuing the peace process to achieve security and stability in the region.

The Foreign Ministry also reiterated that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia stands with Palestine and supports all efforts aimed at achieving a fair and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian problem.

The Saudis continue to support the Palestinians to establish their independent homeland on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)