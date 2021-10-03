Israeli Occupation Assaults Palestinian Civilians in Silwan, Injuring One

Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli occupation police assaulted today, sunday, a number of citizens in the Wadi al-Rababa neighborhood in Silwan town in the occupied city of Jerusalem, injuring one of them, MINA’s contributor reported.

Local sources reported that the occupation police assaulted Palestinian citizens, because they confronted the occupation municipality crews who are working to Judaize their lands by issuing unfair ordrers of houses demolishing, which led to the injury of Ahmed Adam Awad Bardod. (L-K-G-RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)