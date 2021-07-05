Meshaal Calls on Saudi Arabia to Open Doors of Relationship with Hamas

Dubai, MINA – Khaled Meshaal, head of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas outside Palestine, called on “the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to open the doors of the relationship with Hamas and to return to its well-known role in supporting the Palestinian cause.

He added, “His movement is open to all countries, and does not limit its affiliation to a specific axis in the region, stressing at the same time of the independence of the movement’s decision nd that it is not subject to any organization or state, Quds Press reported.

This came in an interview with “Meshaal”, with the Saudi channel Al Arabiya which was broadcast on Sunday evening.

He indicated that Hamas is and still belongs to the Muslim Brotherhood ideologically, but added: “But we are an independent Palestinian Islamic movement, whose cause is to resist the occupation.”

The head of the movement in the region abroad stressed, “The decision of Hamas is at its leadership, and it is not subject to this organization or that state, and our decision is taken based on the interest of our Palestinian people.

Regarding Iranian support, Meshaal indicated that “Iran has supported us with weapons and technologies necessary for the resistance to work, and we thank it and everyone who supports us.”

Mishaal pointed out that “our thanks to those who support us does not mean that we agree with him in his regional or international policies,” stressing that “states’ support for us does not affect the independence of our decision, nor our affiliation with our Arab and Islamic nation.”

He stressed that “Hamas will not retreat from any relationship that benefits our Palestinian people,” saying: “We are not in any case dependent on anyone.”

Meshaal stressed that his movement “does not accept any aggression against our Arab and Islamic countries, and we do not interfere in the affairs of others, and all that Hamas wishes is the good, security and unity of our nation in the face of the Zionist project.”

And Meshaal indicated that the head of the political bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, “is now roaming the countries of the Arab and Islamic world, and is received in the various capitals without taking sides at the expense of another, and we call on all the countries of the Arab and Islamic world to receive the movement’s leadership. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)