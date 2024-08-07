Yahya Al-Sinwar’s Election Strengthens Armed Resistance: Researcher

Istanbul, MINA – Palestinian Affairs Researcher Dr Sari Orabi said the election of Yahya Al-Sinwar as head of Hamas’ new political bureau, replacing Ismail Haniyeh, shows that the movement will strengthen armed resistance against the Israeli occupation.

Orabi asserted in a conversation with Quds Press on Tuesday evening, “Sinwar’s election is a deepening of the choice of resistance and armed struggle, and an affirmation of his methodology, which he has always repeated in his speeches, since the Battle of Saif al-Quds, to Thufan Al-Aqsa”.

In his notes, Al-Sinwar more than once threatened the Israeli occupation by saying Hamas will not remain silent about the occupation’s crimes against Al-Quds, its prisoners, and its homeland.

Dr Sari Orabi, a researcher at the Vision Center for Political Development in Istanbul believes the ability of Hamas and its Shura Council to elect the head of its political bureau quickly and in this way will make it even more qualified to lead the negotiation process, take away the rights of the Palestinian people, and stop the crimes of the Israeli occupation.

“Yahya Al-Sinwar is a figure capable of uniting internal Palestinian affairs, just like other leaders of the movement, and that uniting is the basis of resistance to the occupation and not giving up resistance,” said Orabi, who has published research, reports , analyzes and articles on Palestine in Arabic and English. (T/RE1)

