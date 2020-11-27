Palestine Participates in 2021 FIFA Arab Cup

Doha, MINA – FIFA President Gianni Infantino has confirmed 22 national teams from the Arab region have registered to participate in the FIFA Arab Cup, which will be held from December 1 to 18, 2021.

The 22 participating teams are Algeria, Bahrain, Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates and Yemen. This was stated in a written statement received by MINA on Friday.

The FIFA president hopes that the 2021 regional tournament can bring together millions of football fans from across the Middle East and the Arab world.

We are very pleased that 22 teams from across the Arab world have agreed to take part in the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup, which will be held at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup stadium, and we are looking forward to seeing the best teams in the region fight to see the country which one will be the champion, ”he said during a visit to the Lusail stadium, which will host the FIFA World Final Qatar Cup 2022.

“Through football, this tournament will bring together more than 450 million people from across the region, and we are confident that the FIFA Arab Cup will help build excitement across the region as we draw closer to hosting the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab World in the coming 2022, “he added.

The President of QFA, H.E. Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Bin Ahmed Al Thani said Qatar hopes to welcome the 22 Arab national teams and their fans and give them the opportunity to become one of the selected teams who will experience what Qatar has prepared to host the FIFA World Cup.

“This tournament will give our national team the opportunity to improve their preparation for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, against some of the best teams in the region,” he said.

“Fans from all over the region will be treated to the same world-class experience waiting for fans from all over the world as they flock to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup in 2022. We welcome friends from the Middle East and the Arab world to join us in what is coming.

“It is an important milestone and the final test of our preparation, only one year away from us hosting the first FIFA World Cup in the region,” added the QFA President.

The 16 teams participating in the final stage will be divided into four groups, with the top two teams from each qualifying for the quarter-finals. A total of 32 matches will be held over 18 days.

The tournament will be hosted by FIFA, Qatar Football Association, Supreme Committee for Shipping & Inheritance, and FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 LLC.

It is seen as an important opportunity to test operations and facilities ahead of Qatar 2022, the tournament will take place in the same time slot as the FIFA World Cup. The finals of the FIFA Arab Cup and the FIFA World Cup will take place exactly one year, each on 18 December, Qatar National Day, which is a public holiday. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)