Palestine-Israel Agree to A Ceasefire, Brokered by Egypt

Gaza, MINA – The ceasefire agreement brokered by Egypt will end the three-day Israeli aggression on Gaza starting Sunday at 23:30 local time.

An Egyptian statement said, “In the context of Egypt’s desire to end the current tensions in the Gaza Strip, Egypt has intensified its contacts with all parties to contain the current escalation, and in light of these contacts, Egypt calls for a comprehensive and reciprocal ceasefire, at 23: 30 (Palestinian time) on 7 August 2022.” Thus quoted from Wafa.

“Egypt is exerting efforts to free prisoner Khalil Awawda and transfer him for treatment, as well as work to free prisoner Bassam al-Saadi as soon as possible,” the statement added.

All parties to the conflict have announced their acceptance of this agreement.

This aggression has killed 43 Palestinians, 15 of them children, and more than 300 injured.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Palestinians demonstrated in Ramallah against the Israeli aggression on Gaza. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)