Palestine Factions Reject All Occupation Normalization Projects

Ramallah, MINA – The Secretary General meeting of Palestine factions on Thursday evening confirmed his rejection of all normalization projects with the Israel occupation and considered this normalization a stab behind the Palestinian people as well as Arab and Islamic countries.

The statement was issued by a meeting of the secretaries general of factions led by President Mahmoud Abbas at the presidential headquarters in Ramallah and in the Lebanese capital, Beirut via video conference and read by the Secretary of the Fatah Central Committee, Maj. Gen. Jibril Rajoub.

“The Palestine leadership calls on our people and the people of the free world to face all the power they have from this scheme. We, the people, with all its components and leadership, absolutely reject all projects that aim to liquidate our national goals and violate our legitimate rights and reject all prejudice against Jerusalem and its Christian and Islamic sanctity, “a statement as stated by Quds Press.

The statement also warned, of the dangers of conspiracy to deprive the Palestinian people of their rights and prevent self-determination and establish an independent and sovereign state on the border of June 4, 1967, with Jerusalem as its capital.

“The deal of the century, the plan for annexation and normalization the Emirate-Israel was rejected by all our people,” he said.

During this historic meeting, President Mahmoud Abbas who is also Chairman of the Executive Committee of the PLO Palestine Liberation Organization, together with the Secretary General of the factions, embarked on a very important national effort, goals, principles, and starting point.

“We have the same talks to end divisions, achieve reconciliation and achieve a Palestinian national partnership,” he continued.

The meeting also discussed rules of engagement with the occupation, including activating regional and international workers to deal with the plan, and agreeing on ways and mechanisms for fighting against occupation, including international agreements that guarantee the right of the people to resist occupation.

“As Palestinians, we believe that it is our right to practice all legitimate methods of struggle. At this stage we all also agree to develop and activate resistance as a more appropriate option in defending our legitimate rights to face the occupation, “he stressed.

In this context, meeting participants agreed on the need to live under one democratic political system, one authority and one law, within the framework of political and intellectual pluralism, and consolidated the principle of peaceful transfer of power through free and fair elections, according to a fully proportional representation in a countries according to international standards.

“We also affirm the establishment of a Palestinian state in the entire Palestinian Territory, with Jerusalem as its capital, and we emphasize here that there is no state in Gaza, and no state without Gaza,” the joint statement continued.

Another agreement is the unification of positions despite differences of opinion on some issues. We also decided to form a balanced committee of national figures, which presented a strategic vision for achieving an end to division, reconciliation and partnership.

They agreed that in no more than five weeks, they would present their recommendations at the session of the Palestinian Central Council, with the participation of the Secretary General, to ensure the participation of all people under the umbrella of Palestinian national unity.

They also expressed deep solidarity with the Lebanese brothers in their current ordeal, and expressed gratitude and appreciation for hosting Lebanon for a historic meeting for Palestinian National Unity. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)