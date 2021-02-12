Palestine Election: Freedom of Choice and Neutral Administration Agreed

Kairo, MINA – A number of Palestinian factions and powers agreed on the organizing of the Palestinian national council, legislative and executive elections in a joint meeting held in Cairo Monday-Tuesday, February 8-9, 2021.

In an official Hamas release quoted by MINA, February 10, all Palestinian factions agreed to form an electoral court and the neutrality of the organizers, and provide public freedom without any obstacles.

Meanwhile, an agreement was also reached to ground politics as the basic foundation for elections.

The meeting participants agreed on a joint statement, as the closing of the Palestinian dialogue session which lasted for two days.

A number Palestinian factions agree on the next meeting in March, attended by the national council and the central election committee, to agree on a number of Palestinian electoral rules and make a number of tools for the new national council elections.

In addition, it was also agreed to establish an electoral court consisting of judges from the West Bank, Gaza and Al-Quds, who will act as observers regarding the election process.

The following are the points of mutual agreement in the Palestinian dialogue in Cairo:

Holding meeting for agree on the regulations for the formation of a new national council, to activate the Palestinian liberation organization (PLO).

Establishing the new national council to development PLO, strengthen the agenda of the national struggle, as a Palestinian liberation movement.

Commitment to the election schedule determined through the Presidential Decree, related to legislative and executive elections, which will be held in Al-Quds, the West Bank and Gaza.

Support from Election Committee to delete any obstacles, in order to be able to carry out its duties perfectly.

Establishing an electoral tribunal, consisting of judges from Al-Quds, the West Bank and Gaza, as the sole authority regarding the electoral court.

Palestinian police in the West Bank and Gaza in official uniforms are responsible for maintaining the security of the election office.

Giving liberation to public, with releasing all political prisoners, due to affiliation and freedom of expression and opinion.

Ensure national political work rights for all factions in the West Bank and Gaza, and stop the arrest of citizens for political affiliation and expression.

Ensure public freedom for political campaigns, and publication and of holding political meetings, elections and their funding

Ensure the neutrality of the security forces in the West Bank and Gaza, and do not intervene in elections or campaigns for any party.

Giving the same opportunity for publication for all election participants.

Addressing the impact of disputes in a comprehensive and fair manner in all sectors, humanitarian, social, occupational, and legal.

According Palestinian Presidential Decree, the elections will be held in three sessions, legislative elections on May 22, executive elections on July 31, which will be administered by the Palestinian Election Committee.

Furthermore, national council elections will be held on August 31, in according with the regulation of the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) and national consensus, if possible.

The last time Palestinian elections was held in 2006, which was won by Hamas in majority, then followed by the presidential election which was won by Mahmud Abbas as head of the Palestinian Authority.

The next election if successful, will be the third election in Palestinian history, after the 1996 and 2005 presidential elections, followed by the 1996 and 2006 legislative elections. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)