Palestine Condemns Formation of New Israeli “Annexation” Government

Likud Party leader Benjamin Netanyahu (right) and Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz (left). (Photo: Miram Alster)

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian government condemned the formation of a new Israeli “annexation” government on Monday, saying it would destroy hopes of peace.

“The forming an Israeli annexation government means ending the two-state solution and dismantling the rights of the Palestinian people,” Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said on Twitter, as quoted from New Arab on Wednesday, April 22.

The “annexation” government was formed when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival, Knesset Chair Benny Gantz, agreed to form an emergency unity government on Monday, ending the worst political crisis in Israel’s political history.

After the March 2 elections, Israel’s third vote in less than a year, Gantz was given a four-week mandate to form a stable government coalition.

After he was elected as Chair of the Knesset late last month, the former military commander promised to form an emergency unity government with Netanyahu who has served as Prime Minister since 2009.

Gantz acknowledged that Netanyahu would lead the government as prime minister, when Israel faced coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier Sunday night, thousands of Israelis demonstrated against what they called a threat to democracy arising from Netanyahu’s continued rule. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)