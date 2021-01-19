Palestine Asks Israel to Allow East Jerusalem Residents to Participate in Elections

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Authority (PA) will formally request that Israel allow Palestinians in East Jerusalem to participate in the national elections scheduled, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Monday.

“We will formally ask Israel to allow our people in Jerusalem to officially participate in the elections, either as voters or as candidates,” said Shtayyeh, the Times of Israel reported.

On Friday evening, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas issued a decree setting dates for three successive Palestinian national elections. If held, it will be the first Palestinian national elections in 15 years. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)