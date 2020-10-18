Palestine Appreciates European Criticism to Israeli Illegal Settlements Plan

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian presidency in a statement on Friday expressed appreciation on statements by the five major European Union powers that strongly criticized Israel’s approval of thousands of new illegal settlement units in West Bank occupied.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman for President Mahmoud Abbas, said the positions expressed by the foreign ministers of Germany, France, Britain, Italy, and Spain were in line with international community resolutions and the UNSC Resolution 2334 calling for an end to Israeli settlements in occupied territories, WAFA reported.

“This position is consistent with the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people which have been approved by international legitimacy, and affirms that everything Israel, the occupying power did is violating all international resolutions,” Abu Rudeineh said.

He also praised Europe’s “bold and significant position to promote stability in the region,” and called for “exerting pressure on the Israeli government to submit to international desires, international consensus, and legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative.”

“The only way to stability and peace in the region is the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the border of June 4, 1967 with East Jerusalem as its capital,” he said. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)