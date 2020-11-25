Pakistan Denies Giving Recognition to Israel

Karachi, MINA – In a statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that Prime Minister Imran Khan had repeatedly stated Islamabad’s position on this issue “clearly” and “firmly”.

“The Prime Minister has made it clear that apart from a just solution to the Palestinian question, which satisfies the Palestinian people, Pakistan cannot recognize Israel,” the ministry said as quoted from Anadolu Agency (AA) on Wednesday.

The clarification comes following reports of alleged pressure from the United States and Saudi Arabia Pakistan to recognize Israel.

“Pakistan firmly supports the right of the Palestinian people to determine their own destiny. For a just and lasting peace, it is imperative to have a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant UN and OIC resolutions, “the statement added.

Earlier this month, Khan revealed in an interview that he had come under pressure from several “friendly” countries to forge diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv.

Although, he did not specify which countries, many believe he is referring to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The UAE and Bahrain have recently established diplomatic and economic ties with Tel Aviv.

Other Gulf states including Saudi Arabia are also considering options for normalizing relations with Israel. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)