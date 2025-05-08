Pakistan Denies Existence of Terror Camps in Its Territory

Jakarta, MINA – The Embassy of Pakistan in Indonesia has issued an official statement firmly denying the existence of terrorist camps within its borders. The statement came in response to escalating tensions between Pakistan and India following a recent shooting incident in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

India has accused Pakistan of harboring terrorist networks aiming to target Indian-controlled Kashmir. In reaction, Pakistan has categorically rejected the allegations and reiterated its offer for a credible, transparent, and impartial investigation into the April 22 incident. However, India has reportedly declined the offer without providing any justification.

“We have been calling for a neutral and transparent investigation from the beginning, but India has yet to respond positively,” said Roshan Lal, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Indonesia, in a press briefing in Jakarta on Thursday.

Pakistan also voiced concern over India’s increasing military activities and criticized New Delhi’s consistent reluctance to engage in peaceful dialogue.

“Pakistan has always kept the door open for diplomatic solutions and democratic mechanisms, but India continues to avoid the negotiation table,” Lal added.

The Pakistani Embassy further urged international media to report objectively on the situation and avoid biased narratives. It also called on the international community to support Pakistan’s peaceful initiatives and engage in efforts to maintain regional stability.

Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to peace and expressed readiness to cooperate with international institutions and global partners to ensure lasting security and stability in the region. []

