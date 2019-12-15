Padang City Government Donates Rp. 100 Million for Palestine

Padang, MINA – The City Government of Padang is giving a donation to Palestinians of Rp.100 million through the West Sumatra humanitarian agency Aksi Cepat Tanggap (ACT).

Padang Mayor Mahyeldi Ansharullah said Indonesian community support for Palestine would continue to be given until the end of time.

“Now God sees how much we care about our brothers and sisters in Palestine. Allah has stretched our field of charity and the field of jihad at this time. It depends on whether we want to or not to take the fields that are spread by God, “Ansharullah said as quoted by ACTNews on Saturday.

The donation for Palestine was handed over to the ASN Pemko Padang monthly event with Ustaz Muhammad Zulfikarullah, Lc, MA, which presented directly by ACT from Jakarta.

“Palestine is not doing well right now. Electricity is on for only four hours per day, and only two to three percent of clean water is suitable for consumption. That is because the bombs chemicals that Israel dropped into can damage the environment, “said Ustaz Muhammad Zulfikarullah.

He also invited the entire community to provide assistance and the best prayers for the Palestinian people.

Deni Marlesi as ACT West Sumatra Head of Marketing hopes that the donations can benefit for Palestinian people.

“Thank profusely to the Government of the City of Padang, which is very concerned about our brothers and sisters in Palestine,” Deni said. (T/Sj/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)