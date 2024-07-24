Over 39,000 Palestinians Martyred on Israeli Aggresion in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Gaza health authorities confirmed that the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 7 has risen to 39,090 reported fatalities, with an additional 90,147 individuals sustaining injuries. The majority of the victims are women and children, Wafa reports.

Israeli occupation forces committed eight massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, resulting in the killing of at least 84 Palestinians and the injury of 329 others, according to medical sources.

Ambulance and rescue teams are still unable to reach the many casualties and dead bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads across the war-torn enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of ambulance and civil defense crews. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)