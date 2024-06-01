Over 36,000 Palestinian Killed by Ongoing Israeli Offensive in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – At least 36,379 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s ongoing offensive on the Gaza Strip since last October, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

A ministry statement added that 82,407 other people have also been injured in the onslaught.

“Israeli attacks killed 95 people and injured 350 others in the last 24 hours,” the statement said.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)