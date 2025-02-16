Over 150,000 People March in London against Forced Displacement of Gazans

London, MINA – More than 150,000 people took to the streets of London on Saturday in a powerful display of solidarity with the Palestinian people, protesting against US and Israeli efforts to forcibly displace Gazans, Middle East Monitor reported.

The National March for Palestine, organised by a coalition of human rights and advocacy groups, saw demonstrators march from Whitehall to the US Embassy, sending a clear message of defiance against the orchestrated ethnic cleansing campaign.

Carrying Palestinian flags and chanting slogans demanding an end to the genocide in Gaza, protesters braved the cold to reaffirm their unwavering support for Palestinian rights. The march, which included families, activists, students, and faith leaders, was one of the largest demonstrations in recent months, reflecting the growing global outrage over Israel’s ongoing aggression and Western complicity.

Zaher Birawi, Chairman of the Palestinian Forum in Britain (PFB), commented on the escalating, stating: “The world must take an unequivocal stance against these crimes and reject any attempt to erase the Palestinian people. The resilience of the Palestinian people has been proven time and again, and no amount of political manoeuvring will change their rightful claim to their homeland.”

Faris Amer, speaking on behalf of the Palestinian Forum in Britain, delivered a powerful message rejecting US interference in Gaza.

“Donald Trump, a common thug, thinks he can waltz into Gaza and take it like it’s his birthright. For 15 months, the Zionists tried to take Gaza. For 15 months, they tried to break the Palestinian spirit, and they failed miserably, and Donald Trump will, too. Gaza does not belong to Trump, nor does it belong to Netanyahu. In fact, every inch of Palestine belongs to the Palestinians.”

His speech underscored the growing global resistance to Western-backed Israeli aggression and the determination of Palestinians to reclaim their rights.

The National March for Palestine is part of an ongoing wave of global protests against the war on Gaza, with demonstrations also taking place in major cities across Europe and the United States. As the death toll in Gaza continues to rise, calls for an immediate ceasefire and accountability for war crimes grow louder. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)