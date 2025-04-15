Over 1,500 Israeli Armoured Troops Demand End to Gaza War

Gaza, MINA – More than 1,500 current and former members of the Israeli armoured corps, including generals, have signed a petition urging the Israeli government to prioritize the return of hostages held in Gaza even if it means ending the ongoing war in the enclave, Anadolu Agency reported on Monday.

According to the Israeli daily Maariv, the petition was signed by 1,525 individuals from the armoured corps, ranging from riflemen and junior commanders to high-ranking officers and generals.

The signatories emphasized the importance of doing “everything possible to secure the release of the hostages – even if it comes at the cost of halting the fighting.”

Among the signatories are former soldiers who served in tank units and transitioned into civilian life without attending officer school, as well as veteran military personnel and former senior officers, including past commanders of armoured divisions and corps.

This collective call reflects a growing concern within Israeli military circles regarding the humanitarian and strategic dimensions of the conflict, particularly the unresolved situation of hostages in Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

