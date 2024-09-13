Ongoing Israeli Shelling of Gaza Kills Six Civilians

Gaza, MINA – Six civilians were killed and others were injured on Friday morning in an Israeli artillery shelling of the central and southern Gaza Strip.

According to Wafa, the bodies of five civilians were recovered following an Israeli artillery shelling of the Bardweel family home in the al-Mawasi area in the city of Rafah, in the southern Strip.

A civilian was also killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house belonging to the Aqel family on 20th Street Nuseirat refugee camp in the center of the Strip.

The occupation’s aggression on the Gaza Strip, by land, sea and air, since October 7, 2023, has so far resulted in the killing of 41,118 civilians, mostly children and women, and the injury of 95,125 others.

Thousands of victims remain missing; either buried under the rubble or scattered on the roads, as rescue teams face tremendous difficulties in reaching them due to the continued Israeli attacks and the massive amount of debris. (T/RE1/P2)

