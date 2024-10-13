Ongoing Israeli Airstrikes on Lebanon Kill 18 Civilians

Beirut, MINA – At least 18 people were killed and dozens injured in a series of airstrikes conducted by Israeli occupation forces across Lebanon on Saturday.

According to the Lebanese National News Agency as quoted by Wafa, three individuals were killed and one critically injured when an Israeli airstrike targeted a civilian vehicle on the Qatrani road in the western Beqaa region, east of the country.

Meantime, the Lebanese Ministry of Health reported that four people lost their lives and 18 others were wounded in an Israeli airstrike on the town of Barja in the Chouf district.

Additionally, two more fatalities and four injuries were reported from an Israeli attack on Deir Bella in Batroun, while a strike on the town of Maaysrah in the Kesrouane district resulted in nine individuals killed and 15 others injured.

Israeli occupation forces also launched strikes on several towns, including Hanine, Shuqra, Alama al-Shab, Nakoura, and Mansouri, alongside artillery bombardments targeting the town of Al-Jabin and the Marjeyoun plain.

Earlier, the Lebanese Ministry of Health announced that the ongoing Israeli aggression since October 8, 2023, has resulted in a staggering total of 2,255 fatalities and 10,524 injuries across the country.

Since September 23, Israel has expanded its military onslaught, intensifying its air assaults on various regions of Lebanon, including the capital, Beirut. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)