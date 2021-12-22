Omicron in Indonesia Increase to Five Cases

Jakarta, MINA – Positive cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in Indonesia increased by 2, bringing the total cases to 5 people.

Health Ministry Covid-19 vaccination spokeswoman Siti Nadia Tarmizi said the two new cases were overseas travelers from London.

They are two of 11 people who are declared probable results of the S-Gene Target Failure (SGTF) examination.

“Currently, there have been additional cases from 11 probable cases, there are 2 positive confirmed cases. They are currently undergoing quarantine at Wisma Atlet, Jakarta,” Nadia said in a written statement on Wednesday.

Tightening at the entrance of the country continues to be tightened, especially at sea and land borders. The positivity rate at sea and land entrances is 10 times higher than in the air.

Nadia appealed to the public to reduce mobility and remain disciplined in implementing health protocols.

Self-awareness and restraining the urge to travel must be done. Before Christmas and New Year’s Day, it would be better not to travel.

“I ask the public to work together to prevent the transmission of the COVID-19 virus by refraining from traveling,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)