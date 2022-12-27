Oman Assembly Propose Expanding Boycott of Israel

Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq meets with US Secretary of State at al-Alam palace in the capital Muscat on February 21, 2020 [ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Muscat, MINA – The Consultative Assembly in the Sultanate of Oman on Monday referred a bill amending Article 1 of the Law of Boycotting Israel to the Legislative and Legal Committee to complete the procedures, Middle East Monitor reported on Tuesday.

The Deputy Chairman of the Omani Consultative Assembly, Yaqoob al-Harthi, said in a statement published by Oman News Agency (ONA) that the proposal expands the scope of the boycott stipulated in the aforementioned article, and it leads to “an expansion of criminalisation and an expansion of boycotting of this entity.”

Al-Harthi said the law in its current form “prohibits dealing with the Israeli entity, whether for individuals or official persons.” And that “the brothers, the esteemed (members of the Consultative Assembly who submitted the request) looked at the current development, whether it was technical, cultural, economic or sports, and proposed additional amendments that include boycotting any economic, sports, or cultural relations, and prohibiting dealing in any way or means, whether it is a physical meeting (or) an online meeting (or) any other. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)