OIC Welcomes US Resolution Calling for Immediate and Complete Ceasefire

Middle East

Photo: Anadolu Agency

Jeddah, MINA – The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) today welcomed the adoption by the UN Security Council of a resolution calling for an immediate and complete ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the complete withdrawal of the Israeli occupation forces from the Gaza Strip, and the return of the displaced to their homes and neighborhoods throughout the Gaza Strip.

According to WAFA, the organization considered that the adoption of this resolution constitutes an important step towards the international community assuming its responsibilities towards stopping the crime of genocide that the occupation has been committing for eight months against our the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip,

OIC further called for concerted efforts and for everyone to assume their responsibilities in order to ensure the beginning of Implement the resolution.

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA) 

